Budget 2019: Govt aiming at self-sufficiency in oilseeds to contain imports

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, 2019, said the government will focus on self-sufficiency in oilseeds and lower reliance on imports.

"I place my appreciation for our farmers who have made India self-sufficient in pulses. I am sure they will repeat such a success even in the production of oilseeds. Our import bill shall be reduced by their Seva," said Sitharaman.

India imported 15 million tonnes of vegetable oil in 2017-18 and is the world’s largest importer of the commodity.

The ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare is working with government think tank NITI Aayog to frame a comprehensive plan to reduce India’s heavy dependence on edible oil imports, and support the industry and domestic oilseed growers.

India’s edible oil import bill currently stands at Rs 70,000 crore.

The government may initially focus on providing subsidies on farm inputs and higher minimum support price. Also, procurement by state-run agencies may be pushed to encourage farmers.

India’s current annual vegetable oil consumption stands at 25 million tonnes, of which less than 10 million is met through domestic production. Currently, India produces only 200,000 tonnes of palm oil, much lower than the domestic requirement.