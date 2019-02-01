BUDGET 2019 | Government raises disinvestment target by 12.5% to Rs 90,000 crore

App
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:20 PM IST

"The government received over Rs 1 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds during 2017-18. We are confident of crossing the target of Rs 80,000 crore this year," said interim FM Piyush Goyal.

The government on February 1 increased the disinvestment target to Rs 90,000 crore for the financial year 2019-20, up by 12.5 percent year-on-year from the current year's target.

The Finance Ministry's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has so far garnered Rs 35,532.66 crore (as of January 29) or less than 50 percent of the disinvestment revenue as compared to a target of Rs 80,000 crore for 2018-19.

"The government received over Rs 1 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds during 2017-18. We are confident of crossing the target of Rs 80,000 crore this year," said interim FM Piyush Goyal.

Proceeds from DIPAM comprise a significant part of non-tax revenue for the Centre. A higher receipt from disinvestment is crucial as there is uncertainty regarding in meeting the indirect tax collection target, mainly from Goods and Services Tax (GST). Robust revenue collection enables government stick to its fiscal deficit target, which has been revised to 3.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 3.3 percent for the financial year 2018-19.

For the first time in seven years, the government exceeded the disinvestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-18, mainly on the back of multiple deals like an agreement with ONGC for the strategic sale of its 51.11 percent equity share-holding in HPCL at a consideration of Rs 36,915 crore. The budgeted estimate for 2017-18 was Rs 72,500 crore, comprising sale of equity in state-owned companies, including strategic sale and was later revised and increased to Rs 1 lakh crore.

According to Union Budget 2019 medium term fiscal policy statement, disinvestment receipts in 2020-21 and 2021-22 will be Rs 80,000 crore in each year.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:18 pm

