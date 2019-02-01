App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Deconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers
Recommended articleDeconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Government expects 15% jump in direct tax collection in 2019-20

The government has met more than 64.7 percent of the total budget estimate of direct taxes, for which the mop-up target is Rs 11.50 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government expects revenue from direct taxes to increase 15 percent to Rs 13.8 lakh crore in the next financial year, as per interim Budget documents.

In case of taxes on income, it is expected to grow 5 percent to Rs 6.20 lakh crore while corporate tax is expected to grow 13 percent next year.

The government has met more than 64.7 percent of the total budget estimate of direct taxes, for which the mop-up target is Rs 11.50 lakh crore. The target has been revised upwards to Rs 12 lakh crore as the tax department expects Rs 50,000 crore additional mop-up on corporate tax.

Revenue from direct tax grew 13.6 percent to Rs 7.43 lakh crore in the first nine months of the current financial year 2018-19 (April-March. The tax receipt figures indicate net direct tax collection, which is arrived after adjusting refunds.

In 2017-18, direct tax collection was Rs 9.95 lakh crore, exceeding the revised budgeted target of Rs 9.8 lakh crore.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #direct tax #Economy #interim Budget #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.