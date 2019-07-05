Budget 2019 | FM pegs FY20 GDP growth at 12% over FY19

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2019 pegged India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate at 12 percent for 2019-20 over the estimated GDP for 2018-19, as she announced a raft of policies to boost people’s spending and buoy demand.

GDP has been projected at Rs 2,11,00,607 crore assuming 12.0 percent growth over the estimated GDP of Rs 188,40,731 crore for 2018-2019 (RE).

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.8 percent in January-March, official data released on May 31 showed, confirming fears of a slowdown, as the new government assumed office amid expectations of a wide-ranging policy impetus to turnaround the economy that is nursing multiple pain points.

'Real' or inflation-adjusted GDP grew 6.8 percent in 2018-19, lower than previous year’s 7.2 percent. India recorded its annual lowest GDP growth since 2013-14, and the lowest quarterly growth since April-June 2018, national income data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.

In in its latest monetary policy review on June 6, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered its 2019-20 growth projections to 7 percent, from 7.2 percent estimated in April. The central bank expects India’s GDP to grow at 6.4-6.7 percent in April-September and 7.2-7.5 percent in October-March 2019-20.

Slowdown signs were visible since last year, with GDP growing 6.6% in October-December 2018. The national income data have reinforced deceleration signs that were emanating from a slew of shop-end data, such as car and consumer goods sales, often seen as proxy indicators to gauge trends in household spending.

Fourth quarter corporate results have also shown a slowdown in profit growth across sectors. People are buying fewer cars and domestic sales, production and export of automobiles reflected this deceleration. Similarly, growth in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) have also slowed down considerably in recent quarters, mirrored in slowing sales of consumer staples, such as biscuits, soaps, oil.