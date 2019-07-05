Budget 2019: FM cuts fiscal deficit target to 3.3% from 3.4%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, towards the end of her Budget speech, pegged the fiscal deficit for 2019-20 at 3.3 percent of GDP from 3.4 percent set in the Interim Budget presented on February 1, 2019.

The Centre collected close to Rs 11.2 lakh crore in 2018-19 from personal and corporate income, a growth of 12 percent over the previous year, but still short of the Rs 12 lakh crore the finance ministry had hoped to raise by March according to revised estimates presented in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 presented in February.

This, in turn, implies that the government will have to clock a 23 percent growth in income tax collections in 2019-20 if it were to meet the Rs 13.8 lakh crore targets set in Interim Budget, which remains a stiff challenge.

According to a State Bank of India (SBI) research note, new investment projects announcements have declined continuously in the last four years to Rs 9.76 lakh crore in 2018-19 from Rs 20.86 lakh crore in 2014-15.

The share of private sector investment, however, has increased to 66 percent in 2018-19 from 44 percent in 2014-15.

One reason for the slowdown in investment is because of the so-called “dual balance sheet” problem, implying stressed balance sheets of Indian companies and banks.

Also, there is always some uncertainty before a national electoral cycle as people remain in a wait-and-watch mode.

Ever since the government assumed office in May, there has been heightened expectations that in the first budget the finance minister would offer tax breaks to individuals and households, giving them more money to spend and save.

The government has been under pressure to boost investment and spur consumption demand that is showing signs of moderation as revealed by various leading indicators.

People are buying fewer cars and this is showing up in deceleration in with domestic sales, production and export of automobiles. Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector growth has also slowed down considerably in recent quarters, with deceleration in demand for consumer staples, such as biscuits, soaps, oil.

In the Interim Budget presented in February, the government avoided the temptation of populist spending that can worsen the fiscal deficit, particularly when the stress is showing up.

The finance minister has had to set aside an additional Rs 12,000 crore for the universalisation of PM-Kisan—the government’s flagship farm income support scheme launched in February.