you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 | FM allocates Rs 14,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

It is a demand driven scheme, therefore no targets are fixed. However, it was decided to increase the coverage up to 50 percent of total cropped area.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, 2019 allocated Rs 14,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for 2019-20 from Rs 12,975 crore in 2018-19. Launched early 2016, farmers pay a very nominal premium and get a full claim for the crop damage. 

The government also intends to make enrolment of farmers under the scheme voluntary.

PMFBY was launched in 2016 after rolling back earlier schemes National Agriculture Insurance Scheme (NAIS), Weather-based Crop Insurance scheme, Modified National Agricultural Insurance Scheme (MNAIS). 

Close

The agriculture ministry has migrated from administered premium & claim-support insurance schemes to an upfront subsidy for actuarial premium- based system. The part liability of claims of previous years (prominently Kharif 2015 and Rabi 2015-16 have also to be paid along with the upfront premium subsidy under PMFBY for Kharif and Rabi 2018-19. 

related news

The crop insurance scheme aims to support sustainable production in agriculture by providing financial support to farmers suffering crop damage or loss arising out of unforeseen events. The scheme was launched on April 1, 2016 to ensure the flow of credit to the agriculture sector, which will in -turn contribute to food security, crop diversification.

The PM Fasal Bima Yojana a major initiative towards farmers, for them to feel secure against natural calamities at the time of sowing.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 04:26 pm

#agriculture #Budget 2019 #Crop insurance #farming #fasal bima yojna

