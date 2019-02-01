Budget 2019: Fiscal support to Industrial corridors down 25%, pegged at Rs 1300k crore for 2019-20

Fiscal push to industrial corridors by the government was reduced by 24.84 percent on February 1 with the finance ministry proposing Rs 1,352.81 crore for the year 2019-20. Centre had allocated Rs 1,800 crore during the union budget 2018-19, consequently taking this year’s

Industrial Corridors are select stretches across the country that aim to push “smart and sustainable cities” by “leveraging on the high speed, high connectivity” transportation system in India.

Being undertaken by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Centre decided to build these corridors along five stretches, which will see dedicated construction of residential areas, public utilities, production units, schools and hospitals.

Delhi – Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is the flagship IC and will act as model corridor for other stretches including Bengaluru – Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC), Chennai – Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), Vizag - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Amritsar – Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC).

The industrial corridors seek to promote Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ scheme to promote planned urbanisation and industrialisation.The government had earmarked Rs 1,300 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 504.36 crore in 2016-17.

Centre had approved formation of National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust (NICDIT) in early 2017 to govern the “unified development” of all the corridors. It was set up on the lines apex Highways body, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to streamline the investment route for perspective investors, including foreign investment bodies like Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA; making investment in DMIC), support project development activities, and look at project appraisal, approval and sanction of projects as per extant delegation.

Allocation to the Trust was down by 22.51, from Rs 1,097 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 850 crore in 2019-20.