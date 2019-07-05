App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: First big test for PM Narendra Modi after historic poll victory

The government will have to go beyond its income-support scheme to address the agrarian crisis

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
B-Day is finally here and all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Union Budget 2019 presentation. After a historic victory in the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has high expectations to meet and the Budget will be his first big test.

Forecast of a below-normal monsoon has made matters worse for the farm sector. The government will have to go beyond its income-support scheme to address the agrarian crisis.

Global factors like the US-China trade war and volatile crude prices is adding to the pressure on the economy. Creating jobs will be one of the top priorities in the budget. That calls for reviving private investment and increased spending on infrastructure. But where will the government find money to fund all of this?

All these factors make this budget important for the nation. In this video, Sakshi Batra and Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury, discuss what is likely to come out of the finance minister's briefcase and what the common man can look forward to.

​Get all the action in the countdown to the union budget 2019-20 only on Moneycontrol.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 08:28 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

