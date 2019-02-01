Budget 2019: Expect all banks to come out of PCA framework 'soon,' says Piyush Goyal

Finance minister Piyush Goyal expects all the banks that are under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to come out of these restrictions "soon."

In his speech during the Interim Budget 2019-20, Goyal said that this will enable them to take part in full-fledged banking operations.

“Yesterday, we received the good news that Bank of India (BOI), Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) have been taken out of the PCA framework. At the rate at which there have been an improvement in the banking sector, I am confident that the others will exit PCA soon,” he said.

On January 31, RBI removed these three banks under PCA framework. The banking regulator said that a few banks are not in breach of the PCA framework as per their December quarter results, except return on assets.

Currently, there are nine banks under PCA framework. These include Allahabad, Central Bank, Corporation Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Dena Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and United Bank of India.

Banks that have non-performing assets above 6 percent, have a capital adequacy ratio below 9 percent or have been loss-making for two consecutive years are put under PCA. Those under PCA face several restrictions including restrictions on non-core activities and lending.

RBI said that BOI and BOM had been taken out of PCA because their net NPA is less than 6 percent in Q3. In the case of OBC, RBI had said that though the net NPA was 7.15 percent in Q3, the government has since infused sufficient capital and bank has brought the Net NPA to less than 6 percent.

Former RBI governor Urjit Patel had faced criticism from the government on the tightening of PCA rules. The government and RBI were unable to arrive at a consensus on relaxing these PCA rules for loss-making banks. RBI was asked to make the rules flexible so as to ensure easier availability of credit for these banks.

In the RBI board meeting in November 2018, it was decided that the issue of banks under PCA will be examined by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) of the central bank. Former governor Urjit Patel is believed to have said that a wrong message should not be sent by watering down rules.