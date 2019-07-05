Budget 2019: End-to-end railway line electrification, dedicated freight corridor by 2022

"The dedicated freight corridors would mitigate the congestion of our railway network benefitting the common man."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that the government will be giving a massive push to all forms of physical connectivity through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, industrial corridors, dedicated freight corridors, Bhartamala and Sagarmala projects, Jal Marg Vikas and UDAN Schemes.While the industrial corridors would improve infrastructure
availability for greater industrial investment in the catchment regions, the
dedicated freight corridors would mitigate the congestion of our railway
network benefitting the common man.
The government has allocated Rs 6960.26 crore for the electrification of railway lines.
Sitharaman said, "We are in the process of completing the dedicated freight corridor project that will free up some of the existing railway network for passenger trains."Moreover, she informed in her speech that "as part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project for enhancing the navigational capacity of Ganga, a multi-modal terminal at Varanasi has become functional in November 2018 and two more such terminals at Sahibganj and Haldia and a navigational lock at Farakka would be completed in 2019-20. The movement of cargo volume on Ganga is estimated to increase by nearly four times in the next four years. This will make movement of freight, passenger cheaper and reduce our import bill."
Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage