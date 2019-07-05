Budget 2019: End-to-end railway line electrification, dedicated freight corridor by 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that the government will be giving a massive push to all forms of physical connectivity through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, industrial corridors, dedicated freight corridors, Bhartamala and Sagarmala projects, Jal Marg Vikas and UDAN Schemes.

While the industrial corridors would improve infrastructureavailability for greater industrial investment in the catchment regions, thededicated freight corridors would mitigate the congestion of our railway

network benefitting the common man.

The government has allocated Rs 6960.26 crore for the electrification of railway lines.

Sitharaman said, "We are in the process of completing the dedicated freight corridor project that will free up some of the existing railway network for passenger trains."