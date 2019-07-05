App
Budget 2019: Centre pegs customs collection at Rs 1.5 lakh cr, excise collection at Rs 3 lakh cr for FY20

Customs mop-up in 2018-19 had surpassed the budgeted estimate of Rs 1.12 lakh crore to hit Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget on July 5 pegged Customs collection at Rs 1.55 lakh crore for 2019-20.

In the Interim Budget in February, the government put the figure at Rs 1.45 lakh crore, higher than last year's target.

Excise duty collections has been pegged at Rs 3 lakh crore for 2019-20. In the Interim Budget, collection was budgeted at Rs 2.59 lakh crore, the same as in 2018-19.

Excise duty, service tax, along with nearly a dozen other central and state levies being subsumed in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rolled out from July 1, 2017.

GST reduced the cascading effect of taxes, cut down compliance, logistics and transportation costs, gave India a common economic market, and provided a technology-driven tax system. It was a step  towards creating one nation, one tax, one market.

However, two years later, it remains a work in progress, amid hopes that it is rapidly moving towards a steady state, aided by rationalised rates, improved tax collections, smoother procedures, and speedier refunds  backed by a more efficient tech backbone.

