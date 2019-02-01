Budget 2019: Centre bought Rs 1.3 lakh crore under tax net after demonetisation

The Centre was able to bring Rs 1.3 lakh crore of undisclosed income under the tax net, said finance minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20. This has been a direct impact of the government's move to curb black money, he added.

"Property worth Rs 50,000 crore has been seized. Also, more than 1 crore tax payers filed their returns for the first time after demonetisation," said Goyal.

Goyal said steps like demonetisation have struck down on individuals trying to hide their black money.

Demonetisation announced on November 8, 2016 had led to Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes being declared invalid for public use. Those wanting to exchange their old notes had to visit banks to do so.

Overall, the direct tax collections of the government has gone up from from Rs 6.38 lakh crore in 2013-14 to almost Rs 12 lakh crore.