Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Centre bought Rs 1.3 lakh crore under tax net after demonetisation

Goyal credited demonetisation as the reason for the seizure of black money and properties

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Centre was able to bring Rs 1.3 lakh crore of undisclosed income under the tax net, said finance minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20. This has been a direct impact of the government's move to curb black money, he added.

"Property worth Rs 50,000 crore has been seized. Also, more than 1 crore tax payers filed their returns for the first time after demonetisation," said Goyal.

Goyal said steps like demonetisation have struck down on individuals trying to hide their black money.

Demonetisation announced on November 8, 2016 had led to Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes being declared invalid for public use. Those wanting to exchange their old notes had to visit banks to do so.

Overall, the direct tax collections of the government has gone up from from Rs 6.38 lakh crore in 2013-14 to almost Rs 12 lakh crore.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:39 pm

