Budget 2019: Centre allocates Rs 64.5k crore for Railways for 2019-20, up by 17.24%

The government on February 1 announced a massive allocation for railway’s capital expenditure at Rs 1.58 lakh crore under the interim budget of 2019-20.

The expenditure amount was up from Rs 1.46 lakh crore set aside during the union budget of 2018-19.

"Budgetary allocation for railways has been increased to Rs 64,587 crore," Piyush Goyal, interim finance minister said.

The amount was Rs 55,088 crore in 2018-19. The budgetary allocation was Rs 41,813 .8 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 45,231.63 crore in 2016-17.

This would be the third combined railway budget with union budget after the practice of presenting separate budgets was abolished in September, 2016, ending a 92 year old practice.

Railway ministry, which is also headed by Goyal, started many new trains, including indigenously manufactured Train18, made Wi-Fi available at stations, built rail over bridges, among many other things.