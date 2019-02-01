App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Centre allocates Rs 64.5k crore for Railways for 2019-20, up by 17.24%

The expenditure amount was up from Rs 1.46 lakh crore set aside during the union budget of 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The government on February 1 announced a massive allocation for railway’s capital expenditure at Rs 1.58 lakh crore under the interim budget of 2019-20.

The expenditure amount was up from Rs 1.46 lakh crore set aside during the union budget of 2018-19.

"Budgetary allocation for railways has been increased to Rs 64,587 crore," Piyush  Goyal, interim finance minister said.

The amount was Rs 55,088 crore in 2018-19.  The budgetary allocation was Rs 41,813 .8 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 45,231.63 crore in 2016-17.

This would be the third combined railway budget with union budget after the practice of presenting separate budgets was abolished in September, 2016, ending a 92 year old practice.

Railway ministry, which is also headed by Goyal, started many new trains, including indigenously manufactured Train18, made Wi-Fi available at stations, built rail over bridges, among many other things.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #railways

