App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Deconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers
Recommended articleDeconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Ayushman Bharat scheme gets Rs 6,400 crore

Goyal said that close to 10 lakh patients have benefited from medical treatment through free treatment made available under the scheme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India’s Modicare or Ayushman Bharat scheme has been allocated Rs 6,400 crore for 2019-20.

Budget documents show that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) scheme under Ayushman Bharat, which was rolled out in October, 2018, has been allocated Rs 2,400 crore.

In Union Budget 2018, the then finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced two major initiatives in health sector, as part of the Ayushman Bharat programme— health and wellness centers and PMJAY touted as world’s largest healthcare programme.

Health and wellness centres provide comprehensive health care, including for non-communicable diseases and maternal and child health services.  Besides, these centres also provide free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

related news

PM-JAY provides an insurance cover upto Rs 5 lakh per family, per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation, benefitting over 50 crore poor families.

All pre-existing conditions are covered from the first day of implementation of the scheme in respective states. The broader idea is to ensure the poor and vulnerable groups in the country have universal access to good quality hospital services without anyone having to face financial hardship as a consequence of using health services.

Goyal said that close to 10 lakh patients have benefited from medical treatment through free treatment made available under the scheme which would have cost them Rs 3,000 crore otherwise.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #interim Budget #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.