Budget 2019: Ayushman Bharat scheme gets Rs 6,400 crore

Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India’s Modicare or Ayushman Bharat scheme has been allocated Rs 6,400 crore for 2019-20.

Budget documents show that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) scheme under Ayushman Bharat, which was rolled out in October, 2018, has been allocated Rs 2,400 crore.

In Union Budget 2018, the then finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced two major initiatives in health sector, as part of the Ayushman Bharat programme— health and wellness centers and PMJAY touted as world’s largest healthcare programme.

Health and wellness centres provide comprehensive health care, including for non-communicable diseases and maternal and child health services. Besides, these centres also provide free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

PM-JAY provides an insurance cover upto Rs 5 lakh per family, per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation, benefitting over 50 crore poor families.

All pre-existing conditions are covered from the first day of implementation of the scheme in respective states. The broader idea is to ensure the poor and vulnerable groups in the country have universal access to good quality hospital services without anyone having to face financial hardship as a consequence of using health services.

Goyal said that close to 10 lakh patients have benefited from medical treatment through free treatment made available under the scheme which would have cost them Rs 3,000 crore otherwise.