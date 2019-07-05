App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 12:42 PM IST

Budget 2019 | 81 lakh houses sanctioned under Housing for All in urban areas: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Rapid urbanisation is an opportunity rather than a challenge, Sitharaman said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 5 said 1.95 crore houses will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY - U) scheme from FY20-22.

"Rapid urbanisation is an opportunity rather than a challenge," she said.

She added that the government has sanctioned 81 lakh houses to be built in urban areas under the scheme, also known as the Housing for All scheme.

Close

"This will facilitate people living close to their workplace and manage migration," she added.

Outlining the achievements, Sitharaman said: "As of now 4.82 lakh crore houses have been sanctioned. Of these, 47 lakh houses have been constructed; from these 26 lakh houses have been completed, and 24 lakh houses have already been delivered to the beneficiaries."

She also said the scheme would build houses by adopting new technologies and added, "13 lakh houses that were constructed have already employed new technology".

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Budget #Budget 2019 #Budget speech #Housing for All #Nirmala Sitharaman #urban developement

