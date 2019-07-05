Budget 2019 | 81 lakh houses sanctioned under Housing for All in urban areas: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 5 said 1.95 crore houses will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY - U) scheme from FY20-22.

"Rapid urbanisation is an opportunity rather than a challenge," she said.

She added that the government has sanctioned 81 lakh houses to be built in urban areas under the scheme, also known as the Housing for All scheme.

"This will facilitate people living close to their workplace and manage migration," she added.

Outlining the achievements, Sitharaman said: "As of now 4.82 lakh crore houses have been sanctioned. Of these, 47 lakh houses have been constructed; from these 26 lakh houses have been completed, and 24 lakh houses have already been delivered to the beneficiaries."