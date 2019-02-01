Budget 2019: 34 crore Jan Dhan Yojana beneficiaries, says Piyush Goyal

The finance ministry on February 1 said that close to 34 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened during the Modi government's regime, underlining their intent to promote digital transactions and financial inclusion in India.

“Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) and Direct Benefit Transfer have been game changers,” Piyush Goyal, interim finance minister said while presenting the government’s interim budget.

This is Modi government’s last budget before the country votes for a new government during the Lok Sabha election, to be held in April-May.

Goyal said that through the Jan Dhan accounts and government's direct benefit transfer scheme, poor and middle class "have received the benefits of government schemes directly in their bank accounts" and saving themselves from the "clutches of middlemen".

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was Modi government’s first flagship scheme to make banking sector reach every nook and corner of the country.

Under the scheme, the government has allowed people to open bank accounts with no penalty on zero balance. Apart from this, such account holders are entitled to interest on deposit, accidental insurance cover of Rs one lakh, life insurance cover of Rs 30,000, direct benefit transfer (DBT) of all government-sponsored schemes, overdraft facility after six months of operation and overdraft facility of Rs 5,000 on one account per household among other things.

While there was no budgetary support given to PMJDY during the budget of 2018-19, the government had earmarked Rs 50 crore during 2017-18. The government had focused on expanding the base of Jan Dhan accounts during FY19.

As of January 23, 2019, there were 20.14 crore and 13.89 crore beneficiaries of the scheme in rural and urban India respectively, with a total deposit of Rs 88,566.92 crore. Of these, 18.06 crore are total women beneficiaries.

Of the 33.66 crore accounts, till December 2018, 5.5 crore accounts were lying inoperative, i.e., they were not operated for two consecutive years. There was an average deposit of Rs 2,548 per account.