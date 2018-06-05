Budget 2018 Podcast: What the Healthcare sector can expect this year

Budget 2018 is just 9 days away. And various industries and sectors are hoping for positive news from the finance minister. In a year where the push for reforms is staying strong, the finance minister has many high expectations to deal with.

The healthcare sector is hoping for a strengthening of medical insurance coverage. Industry experts are turning the spotlight on the urgency need to improve medical insurance coverage and the developing the talent pool of doctors and other healthcare professionals in the country.

Some leading players in the sector are of the opinion that there is a need to strengthen healthcare to cope with the growing disease burden of the country. So, while proactive steps taken by the government in this regard are a good beginning, 2018’s budget would do well to building on this start. Apart from widening and strengthening primary healthcare platforms, it is crucial that secondary and tertiary care also be strengthened, experts have said.

Another are that analysts and experts have expressed concern about is the shortage of doctors. They claim that a forward-looking policy with a pragmatic framework that helps private healthcare set up medical and nursing schools will be a welcome move. All it could take is adequate, sustained support from the government. Industry players claim they are ready to tackle this challenge and invest resources for the development of infrastructure as well as talent, according to media reports.

Some healthcare industry seniors have said that supporting initiatives like tax holidays for new hospitals as well as strengthening the medical insurance sector to make quality healthcare affordable is an opportunity to bring in some much required improvement in the quality of healthcare in India.