Budget 2018 Podcast: What the Appliances and Consumer Electronics sector expects

Consumer durables and home appliances makers like want the government to lower taxes, give incentives to local manufacturing and increase customs duty on imports.The ACE (Appliances & Consumer Electronics) industry also wants the government to encourage manufacturing of energy-efficient products.

Consumer appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and ACs are no longer considered luxury items, according to industry sources. Such consumer appliances, they hope, can be made more affordable to consumers and could be placed in a lower tax bracket, from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Appliance manufacturers are also looking forward to a tax reduction on energy efficient 5 star and 4 star products to increase adoption by the consumers. There should be incentives for manufacturers to produce energy-efficient products which will be in line with the government's focus on sustainability as well as its Make in India initiative, experts added.

Coming to the boost to local businesses, some heads of companies said that with the BCD hiked on items such as smartphones, TV's microwaves and LED lamps, they expect the union government to take similar steps on other durable items like washing machines and refrigerators to further encourage indigenous manufacturing.