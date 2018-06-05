Budget 2018 Podcast: What are the expectations of logistics industry?

Narrowing fiscal deficit and dwindling exports are emerging as concerns ahead of the Union Budget 2018 next week. However, logistics in India remain expensive and this is likely to come under the spotlight as one of the key factors affecting India’s cost competency.

Giving a boost to the logistics industry by way of reforms and reliefs in the 2018 union Budget will go a long way in shoring up exports, as well as improve trade efficiencies within the country. They could also create millions of new jobs and contributing significantly to the country’s GDP.

According to industry sources, inefficient logistics account for about 2% of the GDP. The high costs could be attributed to infrastructural inadequacies. India has traditionally struggled with transport, a direct consequence of poor connectivity between road, rail, air and ports. Roads continue to be a favoured form of transportation for goods, accounting for over 60% of all freight movement. The country’s rail network, fourth-largest in the world in terms of total track length, carries just about 32% of the cargo. Inadequate rolling stocks, non-availability of cargo hubs and capacity constraints prevent the rail network from realizing its potential.

Logistics industry experts say that transport infrastructure is a critical component of industrial growth and if India intends to become the third largest economy by 2028, the govt needs to implement some measures in Budget 2018 to improve the situation. In the interest of greater efficiency and economies of scale, we need this year’s budget to cut down both costs and the time involved in this journey to the consumer, they added.

Logistics analysts say consumer spend is rising, driven by a combination of brick-and-mortar businesses and e-commerce. Rural markets too are growing significantly and show ever-increasing purchasing power. As market demands expand, a more efficient, seamless logistics infrastructure that meets these growing demands will deliver strong advantages to the economy, they claim.

Some experts have made a pitch for logistics parks to help improve the overall situation. In the upcoming budget, they ask that the Government consider providing incentives for the setting up of logistics parks and allied infrastructure, to increase speed, cut costs and create a smarter logistics network in the country. Logistics parks could ease the current fragmented nature of logistics, helping the industry move from point-to-point logistics to a more efficient hub-and-spoke model.

GST has already helped with transit times at toll nakas and octroi points as trucks do not need to stop and pay, they observed. This can be further optimized with the advent of logistics parks for storage and in-transit processing.One other change the industry hopes to see in this budget is a provision for setting up a dedicated Logistics Division under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and granting infrastructure status to the logistics industry. The government can help massively, they say, through the 2018 budget by cutting regulatory barriers and offering a seamless, transparent digital platform ensures easy movement of goods and vehicles across the country.