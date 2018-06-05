App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2018 Podcast: What are the expectations of infrastructure sector?

Infrastructure sector is hoping that it might be one of the luckiet sectors in this Budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infrastructure companies are looking forward to Budget 2018 with hope, after some chatter that Infra might be one of the lucky sectors this year.

The sector hopes this budget will provide some impetus, and some sops, to the housing sector, especially low-cost housing projects. Industry experts suggest that job creation and investments can be improved if the govt and the industry spend more on clean water and solar projects. The companies also look forward to tax breaks for their spending on skilling programmes, which will help in infrastructure building and the industry at large. Demand will improve with an increase in job creation, they add.

Infrastructure players hope the government will reduce GST on cement, a core sector, from 28 to 18 per cent. Corporate Tax, Dividend Distribution Tax and Minimum Alternative Tax could also be moderated to uplift infrastructure as well as manufacturing and other industries that have the potential to create investible surpluses, experts opine. They explained that players in most verticals, except for road projects, are facing stiff challenges. They point out that the increase in government spending on road construction has helped the sector improve fairly.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had assured a 5 per cent cut in Corporate Tax. With only about a year to go for the 2019 elections, they hope the centre fulfils its promise. Companies say the Dividend Distribution Tax, which is paid by firms while distributing dividends, should be reduced from 20 to 15 per cent as higher profits would encourage reinvestment.

First Published on Jan 31, 2018 07:53 pm

