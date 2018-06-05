Budget 2018 Podcast: What are the expectations of auto components industry?

The budget for 2018-19 is nearly here and the auto component industry’s demands for changes in this year’s finance bill are growing in volume.

Some industry leaders believe that irritants due to GST, especially for small and medium enterprises that make up a majority of the auto component industry, were dealt with last October when the GST Council addressed their grievances.

That said, some issues that need addressing still remain. Some market leaders say they would ideally like to see GST rates come down some more, from 28 percent to 20 percent. The existing GST rates have shored up working capital requirements of the company. They also believe an investment incentive of about 20 percent based on the quantum of funds that are to invested in further growth would improve the investment atmosphere in the country while also spurring on expansion and modernization activities within the sector.

In addition to this, the auto component industry, across the board, is hoping for a change in the corporate tax to 25 percent from the current 30%. This reduction was mentioned by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley back in the 2015 budget. A reduction in corporate tax, they expect, could help growth and lead to job creation. With the Indian automotive industry set to transit to all electric by 2030, the auto components industry is seeking concessions on research and development. Since he the overall automotive industry is spending heavily on research and development, the budget should give incentives to achieve the target of zero emissions by 2030, they claim.

They are also seeking positive initiatives towards a rationalization of tax slabs and removal or reduction of cess. The auto component industry is currently taxed at 28 percent, under GST, for 70 items. Other products attract an 18 percent rate under GST. The cess charges range between 1-15 percent. The industry hopes that these will be streamlined.

India’s auto component industry witnessed a growth of 11.7 percent in FY17, with a turnover of $43.5 billion. Though exports rose by 1 percent, imports continue to dominate the equation.

Another industry expert points to the long pending issue of counterfeit products. He says sub-standard and counterfeit products in the auto components domain are affecting consumer trust negatively. He says India must no longer be a mere dumping ground for such parts and hopes the government will take corrective steps. This is a concern, he says, because spurious parts lead to artificial lowering of prices for genuine players.