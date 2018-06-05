Budget 2018 Podcast: Key takeaways and allocations made by FM Arun Jaitley

The Union Budget is finally over, and here are some key takeaways from FM Arun Jaitley's speech.
- Fiscal deficit target for FY19 has been set at 3.3% of GDP and the revised estimate for FY18 pegged it at 3.5% of GDP.
- The FY19 divestment target is set at Rs 80,000 crore and the revised estimate for FY18 was Rs 1 lakh crore.
- Long Term Capital Gains tax of 10% has been introduced for gains of over Rs 1 lakh on equities, units of equity mutual funds, and units of business trusts. LTCG is a tax levied on long term assets, i.e. assets that have been under possession for a year or more.
- No changes in personal income tax slabs were proposed.
- A flagship national health programme, covering 50 crore people was announced, under which the government will provide cover of Rs 5 lakh to a family requiring hospital care.
- Corporate tax for firms with a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore will be cut to 25%.
- Short term capital gains tax will continue at 15%.
- Standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried employees has been introduced, in lieu of medical expenses and transport allowance.
- With a total allocation of Rs 5.97 lakh crore, projects worth Rs 9.46 lakh crore have been fast tracked. 10. The government will set up an agri-market infrastructure corpus fund of Rs 2,000 crore.
First Published on Feb 2, 2018 03:46 pm