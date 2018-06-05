App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Budget 2018
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2018 Podcast: Key takeaways and allocations made by FM Arun Jaitley

The Union Budget is finally over, and here are some key takeaways from FM Arun Jaitley's speech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


  1. Fiscal deficit target for FY19 has been set at 3.3% of GDP and the revised estimate for FY18 pegged it at 3.5% of GDP.

  2. The FY19 divestment target is set at Rs 80,000 crore and the revised estimate for FY18 was Rs 1 lakh crore.

  3. Long Term Capital Gains tax of 10% has been introduced for gains of over Rs 1 lakh on equities, units of equity mutual funds, and units of business trusts. LTCG is a tax levied on long term assets, i.e. assets that have been under possession for a year or more.

  4. No changes in personal income tax slabs were proposed.

  5. A flagship national health programme, covering 50 crore people was announced, under which the government will provide cover of Rs 5 lakh to a family requiring hospital care.

  6. Corporate tax for firms with a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore will be cut to 25%.

  7. Short term capital gains tax will continue at 15%.

  8. Standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried employees has been introduced, in lieu of medical expenses and transport allowance.

  9. With a total allocation of Rs 5.97 lakh crore, projects worth Rs 9.46 lakh crore have been fast tracked. 10. The government will set up an agri-market infrastructure corpus fund of Rs 2,000 crore.



India Union Budget 2018: What does Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have up his sleeve? Click here for live Budget 2018 news, views and analyses.
First Published on Feb 2, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #Budget 2018 #Economy #India #Millennials #Podcast

