Budget 2018 Podcast: How was the Union Budget like in the 80s and 90s?

The budget of February, 1986 is considered to have overseen the beginning of the dismantling of the license raj. It was presented by future PM V.P. Singh V.P. Singh's 1986 Budget introduced MODVAT, which allowed manufacturers to obtain instant and full reimbursement of excise duty paid on components and raw materials. Before the introduction of MODVAT, it was hard for the government to keep a tab on taxes at multiple stages, thereby burdening the final consumer, which was been solved after a series of new ideas and suggestions were implemented.

Zero Based Budgeting, also called ZBB, is the process of creating a budget from nothing, without using the prior year’s budget or spending numbers. The exercises in ZBB began in India in 1987-88, with Rajiv Gandhi presenting.

In the landmark 1991 budget, Dr. Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister heralded the economic reforms by saying: “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.” He was quoting French writer Victor Hugo, noted for classic novels such as Les Miserables.

In Budget 1994-95, Dr. Manmohan Singh introduced Service Tax at the rate of 5 per cent as the sector was contributing 40 per cent of GDP. The tax was levied on telephones, non-life insurance and stockbrokers. The coverage of the levy has since been expanded year after year.

The 1997-98 Budget which changed India's tax landscape is sometimes called the 'Dream Budget'. Incidentally, it introduced the Voluntary Disclosure of Income Scheme, which targeted recovery of black money, long before last year's demonetisation.

The 1997 Dream Budget promised a new Tax bill and Companies Bill to meet the needs for dynamic business growth. Nani Phalkiwala said about this budget, "For the first time, the country looks less like a tortoise and more like a tiger."

Schemes like National Rural Health Mission, Gender Budget and NREGA were announced for the first time in the budget of 2005-06. NREGA was later renamed to MGNREGA, after Mahatma Gandhi.

In January 2017, the Cabinet approved the merger of the Railway and General Budgets starting 2017-18, ending a 92-year-old colonial tradition. The merger was based on the recommendations of the Committee headed by Shri Bibek Debroy, Member of NITI Aayog. This was announced in November 2016.

In 2017, the government announced that it will now be presented on 1 February, departing from the colonial-era tradition of presenting the Union Budget on the last working day of February.