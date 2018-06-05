Budget 2018 Podcast (Hindi): The first Budget of independent India

The first budget proved challenging owing to the partition and shortage of resources.
स्वाधीन भारत का पहला बजट पेश किया था पहले finance minister R K Shanmukham Chetty जी ने।
1948-1949: स्वाधीन भारत के पहले बजट की अवधि थी सिर्फ 7-1/2 months, August 15, 1947, से लेकर March 31, 1948 तक .
Partition से होने वाली उथल पुथल की वजह से बजट में ध्यान रखा गया food grain production, defence services और civil expenditure पर .
क्योंकि खाद्य पदार्थ production कम था, food grains में आत्मनिर्भरता को सबसे ज़्यादा महत्त्व दिया गया.
अपेक्षित budget revenue था Rs 171 crore (approx). जिसमे से Rs 15.9 crore की उम्मीद की जा रही थी posts और telegraph department से .
Expected revenue expenditure था Rs 197 cr (approx), जिसमे से defence को दिया गया Rs 92.74 crore.
बहुत सा धन लगाया गया बंटवारे के शरणार्थियों को फिर से बसाने के लिए.
