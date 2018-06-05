App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Budget 2018
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2018 Podcast (Hindi): The first Budget of independent India

The first budget proved challenging owing to the partition and shortage of resources.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Black Budget.
Answer: Black Budget.

स्वाधीन भारत का पहला बजट पेश किया था पहले finance minister R K Shanmukham Chetty जी ने।

1948-1949:  स्वाधीन भारत  के पहले बजट की अवधि थी सिर्फ  7-1/2 months, August 15, 1947, से लेकर  March 31, 1948 तक .

Partition से होने वाली उथल पुथल की वजह से बजट में ध्यान रखा गया food grain production, defence services और  civil expenditure पर  .

क्योंकि खाद्य पदार्थ  production कम  था, food grains में आत्मनिर्भरता को सबसे ज़्यादा महत्त्व दिया गया.

अपेक्षित  budget revenue था  Rs 171 crore (approx). जिसमे से  Rs 15.9 crore की उम्मीद की जा रही थी posts और  telegraph department से .

Expected revenue expenditure था Rs 197 cr (approx), जिसमे से defence को दिया गया  Rs 92.74 crore.

बहुत सा धन लगाया गया बंटवारे के  शरणार्थियों को फिर से बसाने  के लिए.



India Union Budget 2018: What does Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have up his sleeve? Click here for live Budget 2018 news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jan 31, 2018 08:03 pm

tags #Budget 2018 #Millennials #Podcast

