Budget 2018 Podcast (Hindi): History of Budgets from 1985 to 1990

This era saw the reduction of a cascading effect in manufacturing taxes. Find out what else was introduced in this semi decade by listening to this podcast.
1985-1990: इस दौर में MODVAT credit शुरू किया गया जिस से cascading effect घटा उत्पादनों के taxes पर से.
एक small industries development bank की शुरुआत हुई , accident insurance scheme शुरू की गयी municipal sweepers के लिए और railway कुलियों के लिए , क़र्ज़ दिए गए subsidy के साथ rickshaw वालों को।
license raj को ख़त्म करने की शुरुआत हुई.
enforcement directorate ने कोशिश की कि tax चोरी को ख़त्म किया जा सके.
MAT या Minimum Alternative Tax भी शुरू किया ताकि वह कंपनियां जो टैक्स नहीं दे रही थी वह tax net में आ सकें.
जिस देश की शुरुआत हुई थी बंटवारे के टुकड़ों पर वह अब बन चूका था एक विष्व सम्मानित शक्ति.
