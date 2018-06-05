Budget 2018 Podcast (Hindi): History of Budgets from 1980 to 1985

In this era, the backward classes were incentivised and their conditions improved. Find out what else was put forth in this podcast.
1980 to 1985: इस दौर में एक बड़ा सुधार हुआ पिछड़े वर्गों के लोगों की आर्थिक और सामाजिक अवस्था में.
एक 20-point economic programme रखा गया जहाँ Rs 50 crore का प्रावधान था कमज़ोर श्रेणियों के लिए था, सत्तर crore रखे गए tribal development के लिए .
First Published on Jan 31, 2018 06:54 pm