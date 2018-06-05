Budget 2018 Podcast: Expectations of the FMCG sector this year

More power to the consumers says the FMCG sector. By that of course mean a reduction in personal tax that will give more purchasing power to the consumers and create more demand for these fast moving consumer goods. FMCG players also expect the government to make the labour markets more attractive and resumed stalled Infrastructure Projects that will help create more jobs across sectors. In the list of asks there's also incentives for setting up warehousing and cold chain facilities and efforts to increase foreign direct investment in the sector. Mr Jaitley also needs to address the ask with respect to an increase in total budgetary allocation towards rural and MNREGA. A few years ago the government had announced a plan to double rural income in the next 5 years and clarity on how they plan to do this with the revised time frame will be expected. Another area that the FMCG players will be keenly watching is the timeline on the proposed reduction in corporate income tax rate to 25% because several consumer companies are already in the peak tax bracket. In fast moving consumer goods there is something that the government may want to slow down a little bit and that is the consumption of cigarettes. Players in this field will also be keenly watching to see if the budget continues its stringent policy towards cigarette consumption.

And finally in case you are nibbling on a biscuit right now this is something very specific. There is a expectation of certain industry leaders on rationalisation of indirect tax or GST on low price high nutrition thats lphn biscuits. Yes you heard me right. Well the government is already lowered GST on items that are consumed by the middle and lower economic classes including bread by the way that is exempt. Rusk, tea, coffee, milk powder are at 5%. There is 18% GST on lphn biscuits like for example glucose, marie, milk biscuits and all of these which serve the lower economic classes, has been something that was the unpalatable, for some of the industry biscuit leaders. All this talk to you know of biscuits is leaving me with glucose biscuit craving dipped in coffee. Sounds good?