Budget 2018 Podcast: Expectations of pharma sector

The pharma industry in India is worth $35 billion, including both Indian market as well as exports, making up between 3.1 and3 .6 percent of the total value across global pharmaceuticals and 10 per cent in volume terms.

And industry sources say the government needs to seriously re-think the ways to promote research and innovation in the country, especially within the pharmaceutical sector. This seems to be strongest message from the major players in pharma.

Some experts are of the opinon that India, with its leadership talents and skilled workforce, shows great potential as a key global R&D hub. Along with a strong foothold in the sector, Indian pharma companies should, they say, aim to touch $150 billion in value by 2025 with a CAGR, or compound annual growth rate, of 18 per cent.

Working with the government is important for the growth of the industry, they believe, as Indian companies are majorly dependent on the government for tax incentives, grants for drug discovery and progressive policies. The pharma sector and the government should work together to achieve a common vision of expanding and driving quality, contributing to the global pharmaceutical industry more seriously, according to experts.

The previous Budget announced weighted tax deduction to 150 per cent, from 200 per cent. Centure capital and private equity firms are not too keen on investing in the pharmaceutical sector because of the risks involved in discovery of drugs. Such factors lead to reduction of growth rate in development of new drugs, they say. Transparent and time-bound processes are crucial for clinical trial approvals. Policies should be aligned with the global practices rather than following different stringent laws that just suffice for domestic industry.

The results of a recent report by the department of science and technology show that India's gross expenditure on R&D as a percentage of GDP for the last couple of years has been at around 0.69 per cent. This needs to be stepped up to 2 or 3 percent, says another industry leader. Others want the weighted deduction on R&D rolled back to 200%.