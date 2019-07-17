BSNL issues austerity measures norms to circles to cut costs: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Cash-strapped Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has said austerity measures guidelines have been issued to its circles to reduce costs, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"Due to fall in revenue, payment of salary of employees and statutory payments are the first priority. Thereafter, bills of contractors, etc., are taken into consideration for payment," Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

At this point, no shortage of contractual labour is anticipated, he said.

"BSNL has informed that austerity measures guidelines have been issued to circles for reducing costs," the Minister noted.