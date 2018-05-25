App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 25, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bringing auto fuel under GST could bring down prices by as much as Rs 29

Experts and dealers suggest that if fuel is brought under the GST, at a rate of even 40 percent, the price of petrol will go down by Rs 29 while diesel could go down by Rs 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) could reduce the prices of the two petroleum products by around Rs 29 in Mumbai, experts suggest, according to a report by The Times of India.

The report cites experts and dealers as saying that if fuel is brought under the GST regime, at a rate of even 40 percent, the price of petrol will go down by Rs 29 while diesel could go down by Rs 14. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

While the international crude prices have dropped, people in India are paying higher prices because of a progressive increase in taxes. While the Centre has increased excise duty by Rs 10 per litre, in Maharashtra, VAT and surcharge increased by Rs 6.97 per litre.

While its basic price for the oil companies fell by Rs 5.52 per litre in four years, people in Mumbai are paying a retail price of Rs 6.33 per litre more, the report claims.

related news

Central excise duty on diesel has increased by Rs 11.77 per litre while VAT and surcharge has increased by Rs 1.84 per litre in the last four years.

Petroleum pricing expert and fuel dealer Kedar Chandak told the newspaper, “If the prime minister and states’ chief ministers decide to give up a certain amount of taxes to extend relief to consumers and transporters, they can replace the existing multi-layered transport fuel tax structure with GST.”

“It is all the more tempting for governments to do so because it is an easy way to fill state coffers,” a transport expert said, according to the report.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar and touched another peak on Friday. Petrol was hiked by 36 paise to Rs 85.65 per litre in Mumbai.

This is the 12th straight hike in a row. Diesel prices on the other hand, were hiked by 24 paise to Rs 73.20 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol prices in Delhi were increased by 36 paise to Rs 77.83 per litre and diesel by 22 paise to Rs 68.75 per litre.

Petrol prices have risen by Rs 11.02 while diesel has risen by Rs 7.27 in the past 12 days in Mumbai.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the government will intervene to reduce prices while his colleague Nitin Gadkari said that subsidising petrol and diesel to bring down their retail prices will take money away from government’s social welfare schemes.

tags #Economy #fuel prices #goods and services tax (GST) #GST #India

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.