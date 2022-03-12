English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    EPFO cuts interest rate to 8.1% for 2021-22, lowest in at least 16 years

    Last fiscal, this interest rate was 8.5 percent. This year's lowering of the rate is likely to disappoint over 60 million of its salaried-class subscribers

    Prashant K Nanda
    March 12, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
    EPFO | Representative Image

    EPFO | Representative Image

    The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday decided to pay 8.1 percent rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the current financial year, down from 8.5 percent in Fy21.

    This was the lowest in at least a decade and a half, and would disappoint over 60 million of its salaried-class subscribers.

    “The central board has declared 8.1 percent interest rate keeping in view and taking into account its income of Rs. 76,768 crore,” Michael Dias, a central board member said.

    The EPFO paid 8.5 percent interest rate to millions of its subscribers in 2020-21. Its EPF rate was 8.5 percent in 2019-20, 8.65 percent in 2018-19 and 8.55 percent in 2017-18. It paid 8.65  8.5 percent in 2016-17 and 8.8 8.5 percent in 2015-16.

    The last time when the EPF rate was even closer to the Fy22 rate was in 2011-12 when the retirement fund body paid 8.25 8.5 percent rate to its subscribers.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The interest rate was fixed based on the earnings. It's a difficult year. Other than earnings from debt, we managed to get some corpus from ETF sale before the Ukraine war, which gave use some cushion. The corpus has gone up 13 percent but the interest income is up only 8 percent," said KE Raghunathan, another CBT member.

    Raghunathan said the EPFO has a surplus of around Rs 45o crore after paying at a rate of 8.1 percent per year. "It is important to have safety of investments than high return on investment," he said.

    Employee representatives said they were pressing for more but finally the CBT settled for this amount. I do not remember when the EPFO rate was this low. But it also shows the state of the economy of India, and the difficulty the EPFO faced to earn a sizable corpus to pay more rate," said AK Padmanabhan, another CBT member.

    The EPFO invests 85 percent of its annual accruals in debt instruments including government securities and bonds and 15 percent in equity through ETFs. The earnings from both debt and equity are used to calculate the interest payment.

    The EPFO has liquidated Rs 12,785 crore worth equity investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and will use capital gains of around 5,529 crore from it for FY22 EPF interest payout.

    (This is a developing story and will be updated further)
    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #EPF Rate #EPFO #interst rate #PF #salaried class
    first published: Mar 12, 2022 12:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.