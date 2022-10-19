Bread prices skyrocket as inflation grips Europe

(Representative image)

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of the wheat that Julien Bourgeois grinds for boulangeries at his family’s flour mill in central France has increased more than 30%. The bill for the electricity needed to run the mill has tripled. Even the price of paper used for flour sacks has hit the stratosphere.

All of which are driving up the price of a loaf of bread.

“Inflation is brutally high,” said Bourgeois, inspecting the mill’s mammoth crushers as they ground wheat into flour. He has urged the 1,000 bakeries that his company, Moulins Bourgeois, supplies to mark up the iconic French baguette by 10 cents, from a current range of one euro to 1.30 euros ($1.27), to offset the higher costs that he has had to pass along.

“Consumers can afford to pay more for now, but prices will keep rising,” Bourgeois said. “It’s worrisome.” In France, where baguettes already cost over 8% more than they did a year ago, he added, “we remember that the revolution started over the price of bread.”

As inflation continues to flare across Europe, few matters are causing more concern than the cost of a basic loaf. Prices for the most essential food staple have never been higher, and are now up nearly 19% from a year ago, the fastest rise on record, Eurostat, Europe’s statistics agency, said in a report released Wednesday.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has been a major factor behind the increase, Eurostat said, by roiling energy markets and driving up prices for grains, oilseeds and fertilizers.

That has contributed to a broader sticker shock for food and other necessities that is rapidly draining consumers’ wallets. In Europe, consumer prices rose at a rapid pace in September from a year ago, climbing 10.1% in Britain and by nearly 11% across the European Union. The cost of food jumped by nearly 16% in the EU and more than 14% in Britain, while energy prices surged by around 40% across both.

High consumer prices are a concern in the United States as well. The pace of inflation, near a four-decade high, remains elevated even as the Federal Reserve has tried to cool the economy. Even there, the price of bread has jumped 15% from year ago.

The broad nature of inflation is feeding into the anxiety of policymakers and economists that price rises are becoming embedded and will prove harder to contain.

Food companies are passing along higher costs. On Wednesday, the global food giant Nestlé said it had raised prices 9.5% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, up from a 7.7% increase in the previous quarter.​

When the price of bread rises, people feel it right away. The squeeze has been sharpest in countries nearest to the conflict zone, especially Hungary, where the cost of a basic loaf surged in September by 77% from a year ago, according to Eurostat. In Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia, bread prices are up over 30%.

The whirlwind has come as a shock in Germany, where the cost of bread has shot up over 18% in a year, as overall inflation has zoomed into the double digits, too, reaching 10.9% in September.

Fine Bagels, a bakery in Berlin, recently raised prices for its New York-style bagels to 1.20 euros from 1.10 euros, and not without considerable angst, said Alice Zuza, an employee.

“There was a debate at the bakery,” Zuza said. “The owners didn’t want to raise prices, but, in the end, we didn’t have a choice.”

Russia’s willingness to use energy as a weapon against countries supporting Ukraine has inflamed problems by raising gas and electricity costs for flour suppliers. Bills are also soaring for energy-dependent businesses, including thousands of industrial and craft bakeries that run ovens most of the day.

In the Netherlands, a phalanx of bakeries have gone out of business since the end of summer as energy costs have soared. Bakeries in Belgium are raising prices, but 1 in 10 has been forced to shutter, with more closures expected before the end of the year.

Industrial bakeries aren’t immune. Major European supermarkets that sell huge quantities of bread have tried to keep prices artificially low to lure clients by haggling with suppliers over how much they pay for ingredients and energy. But stubbornly high costs forced many to mark up prices.

Inflation is also adding to the cost of running a business in Europe by prompting workers, who are trying to make ends meet as their living costs spike, to demand higher wages.

Attila Pécsi, the owner of Arán Bakery, in the popular 7th District of Budapest, said he had raised the salaries of his 30 employees twice this year. Payroll expenses account for around half the cost of a loaf of bread. Raw materials and energy constitute another third.

With expenses climbing, Pécsi has raised bread prices 12% since January. He is planning another increase before the end of the year. And consumers expect more to come, he said.

That is because prices are unlikely to retreat, said Johan Sanders, the president of Fedima, the European federation of bakery suppliers.

“This is the first time in many years that we’ve seen inflationary effects in staple foods,” Sanders said. “It’s daunting because it’s there to stay, and it will be difficult to deflate prices.”

