App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Booming economy, govt schemes to drive domestic steel demand: Minister

The minister said government programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, affordable housing and urban housing missions would also contribute to the growth of steel consumption.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Present boom in the economy and the Centre's Smart Cities Mission, among others, will be major drivers of the domestic steel consumption growth, Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said.

The minister said government programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, affordable housing and urban housing missions would also contribute to the growth of steel consumption.

"Present economic boom and government initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Affordable Housing...will be major contributors for the growth of steel consumption in the country," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement.

Icra had earlier said the domestic steel consumption growth is expected to grow 7 per cent during this fiscal and the trend is likely to continue in 2019-20 as well, largely driven by the government's focus on the infrastructure sector.

The steel ministry along with industry chamber Ficci is organising the fourth edition of 'India Steel 2019 - Exhibition and Conference' in Mumbai from January 22-24.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 07:07 pm

tags #Chaudhary Birender Singh #domestic steel demand #Economy #Smart Cities Mission

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.