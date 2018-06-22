App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds yields to sabilise soon, says economic affairs secretary

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The recent spike in government bond yields is not driven by fundamentals and will soon come back to normalcy, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg today here said.

Bond yields have been elevated in the past few months due to higher crude prices and external market environment. The 10-year government bond yield--7.17%-2028--is trading at 7.83 percent.

"The yields today are possibly not justified on fundamentals, and therefore, as things get mature and stabilise, they will come back to normal," Garg told reporters on the sidelines of a European Bank for Reconstruction and Development-Ficci event.

The rise in yields is on account of fiscal concerns, surge in oil prices, and spike in US treasuries, he said adding, "but all of them are stabilising and settling down."

He said government is issuing more floating rate bonds as there is lot of demand for them.

Talking about the government borrowing plan, Garg said it is evenly spread and there is not any backloading of it in the second half.

The Budget had raised gross borrowing to Rs 6.06 trillion from Rs 5.99 trillion in fiscal ending March 2018.

In the April-September period of this fiscal, government has planned to borrow Rs 2.88 trillion, lower than Rs 3.72 trillion it had borrowed in the same period in FY18. Government borrows funds from market to bridge the fiscal deficit.
