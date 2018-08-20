App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds ready for 26.52 farmers under govt's insurance scheme: Telangana Minister

Reddy held a video conference with officials on issues, including insurance scheme, impact of rains on crops, increased availability of water in the reservoirs following good rainfall and the presence of "Fall Armyworm" agricultural pest in the state, an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy today said insurance bonds under the state government's "Rythu Bima" insurance scheme have been prepared for more than 26.52 lakh farmers.

He suggested undertaking a campaign on the insurance scheme for the benefit of farmers.

He suggested undertaking a campaign on the insurance scheme for the benefit of farmers.

He said awareness on the "Fall Armyworm," a feared pest that had caused massive agricultural losses in Africa, should be increased in the state and precautions should be taken at the preliminary stage to prevent its spread.

According to the release, crops have been planted so far in 94 lakh acres in the ongoing rainy season against the normal area of 1.08 crore acres, it said.

Due to the impact of rains, the release said, reports have been received about damages to cotton crop in 97,000 acres and 8,200 acres of red gram in Adilabad district. PTI SJR SS SS .
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:45 pm

tags #Economy #farmers #insurance scheme #Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy #Telangana Minister

