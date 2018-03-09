App
Mar 09, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds ease, call rates turn higher

The 6.79% 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 declined to Rs 93.06 from Rs 93.1275, while its yield inched up to 7.86% from 7.85%.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government bonds (G-Secs) eased on selling pressure from banks and corporates, while, the overnight call money rates turned higher due to good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity in the banking system.

The 6.79 per cent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 declined to Rs 93.06 from Rs 93.1275, while its yield inched up to 7.86 per cent from 7.85 per cent.

The 7.17 per cent government security maturing in 2028 slipped to Rs 96.57 from Rs 96.63, while its yield inched up to 7.67 per cent from 7.66 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 slid to Rs 89.73 from Rs 89.8375, while its yield edged up to 7.93 per cent from 7.92 per cent.

The 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022 and the 8.20 per cent government security maturing in 2022 were also quoted lower to Rs 97.6575 and Rs 102.6975 respectively.

The overnight call money rates finished higher at 5.90 per cent from Thursday's closing level of 5.80 per cent. It resumed higher at 6.00 per cent and moved in a range of 6.05 per cent and 5.70 per cent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 35.65 billion in 7-bids at the 3-days repo auction at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent today morning, while it sold securities worth Rs 92.07 billion in 42-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on March 08.

