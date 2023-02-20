 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BofA securities joins Citi in turning bullish on Indian rupee

Bloomberg
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

“The recent correction in rupee valuation and near-term improvement in current-account and capital flows tilt the risk-reward in favor of rupee appreciation,” Abhay Gupta, a strategist at BofA Securities, wrote in a note. The firm has turned ‘constructive’ on the rupee.

Bofa Securities Inc. is predicting more gains for the Indian rupee in the near term, joining Citigroup Inc., as the narrowest trade deficit in a year augurs well for the nation’s external finances.

The currency was the worst performer among emerging Asian peers last year, weighed by concerns over a wider current-account deficit and a stronger dollar spurred by rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The outlook is now changing after a surprise drop in India’s trade deficit prompted economists to cut their forecasts for the shortfall.