Blueprint for India at 2047 set to be finalised next month before eventual rollout on Independence Day

'Vision India@2047' document is slated for completion next month and the blueprint on governance will likely roll out by August 15, the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

In January, the government said it had begun work on the vision for India at 100.

Sectoral group of secretaries (SGoS) were handed out instructions to set realistic deadlines and milestones for the plan. Individuals from outside and within the government as well institutional experts have been invited to formulate the blueprint.

The vision document will guide India on attaining prosperity; making best facilities available both in villages and cities; eliminating unnecessary interference by the government in the lives of citizens; and building modern infrastructure.

Key areas identified are agriculture, commerce, infrastructure, industry, urban landscape, security & defence, technology and governance.

Showcasing India as a hub of green tech and skill development are also being considered under the plan.

The government also wants SGoS to assess disparities across sectors, regions and states and suggest measures to reduce them.

The vision document identifies key issues pertaining to improving efficiency in decision making in the Central Secretariat, reducing pendency, and rationalising working of ministries and departments, among others.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant recently said India would grow if the country can use the power of its private sector, and added it aspires to become a high-income country by 2047 and this would need sustained economic growth year after year.

And prior to this, Kant said the Ukraine war had made the world understand the importance of energy security. He added the prime minister's key commitment is to make India independent of fossil fuel by 2047.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said as the nation prepares the road map for India@2047, the government aims to provide 100 million internship opportunities in the next two to three years for boosting employability of youth and building a more productive economy.