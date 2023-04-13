 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blamed for Putinflation abroad, Russia now sees prices cool off

Bloomberg
Apr 13, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Russian inflation reached 3.5 percent in March from almost 11 percent in the previous month

Russian President Vladimir Putin said inflation may even be below 3 percent this month.

A war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine took the blame for driving up the global cost of everything from food to fuel, prompting international sanctions that also contributed to one of the biggest price shocks in modern Russian history.

But a year on, and even as inflation continues to rage in many major economies, price growth in Russia has plunged near the level in Japan and well below those seen in the US and the Eurozone.

On an annual basis, Russian inflation reached 3.5 percent in March from almost 11 percent in the previous month, according to data released on Wednesday. It’s now at a fifth of its peak last year and under the central bank’s 4 percent target for the first time since 2020.