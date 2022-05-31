English
    BJP-led govt at Centre adulterated, destroying economy: Mamata Banerjee

    Mamata Banerjee also asserted that there will be "no entry" for the BJP across the country.

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In May 2022, the Bangla Academy, a cultural body of the state government, awarded its first award to Banerjee for her “relentless literary pursuit” and her poetry anthology 'Kabita Bitan'. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Dubbing the BJP-led government at the Centre as adulterated, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused it of mismanaging the country's economy through decisions such as demonetisation and using central agencies to silence the opposition. She also asserted that there will be "no entry" for the BJP across the country.

    "The BJP-led government at the Centre is adulterated. They have destroyed the country's economy through disastrous decisions like demonetisation. It was a big scam," she said while addressing a TMC workers' meeting in Purulia district. The citizens of the country are fed up with the anti-people government at the Centre, she said.

    "Let me make it very clear that there will be no entry for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has to go. There are no chances of the BJP returning to power," she said.
    Tags: #BJP #Economy #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics
