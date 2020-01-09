BJP holding meetings with stake holders seeking suggestions for Union Budget

The BJP has been holding a series of meetings with various stake holders, including business leaders, farmer bodies and trade unions, as part of its per-budget dialogue, party spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said on Thursday.

The idea behind holding these meetings is to seek suggestions for the budget from business leaders, farmer organisations, trade unions and professional bodies such as ICAI and others, he said.

Agarwal, who is a spokesperson for economic issues and coordinating these meeting, said in all 11 meetings were planned out of which seven have already been held at the party office.

"One meeting for each specific sector is being held, and the report of every meeting is being submitted to the party's working president J P Nadda," he said.

Agarwal said this exercise is being organised under the leadership of Nadda and the party's organisational secretary B L Santhosh.

The series of meetings began on December 19 and will conclude on January 14. The party will have a comprehensive view from stake holders of all sectors, he said.

The first budget in the second term of the Narendra Modi government will be presented on February 1.