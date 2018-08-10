App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP hails government's decision to provide pulses at discounted price for welfare schemes

The Union Cabinet earlier decided to provide a discount of Rs 15 per kilogram on pulses over wholesale market price to states for distribution under welfare schemes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP President Amit Shah hailed the government's decision to provide a discount of Rs 15 per kilogram on pulses for distribution under welfare schemes, saying it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sensitivity towards ensuring nutritious food to the poor.

"It highlights the Modi government's commitment to ensuring the welfare of the poor and their upliftment," Shah wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

States and UTs will be offered to lift 34.88 lakh tonnes of Tur, Chana, Masoor, Moong and Urad at a discount of Rs 15 per kg over the prevailing wholesale market price on first come first serve basis.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

