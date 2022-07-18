English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    BJP destroyed world's fastest growing economy: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP at the Centre BJP over high taxes and unemployment, accusing it of destroying the world's fastest growing economy.

    He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now.

    There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier. He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now.

    "High taxes, No jobs. BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies," Gandhi said on Twitter.

    He also shared how hospital rooms for which Rs 5,000 is charged will be taxed at 5 per cent and hotel rooms below Rs 1,000 will be taxed at 12 per cent under the GST regime.

    Close

    Gandhi also said the GST on solar water heaters has been increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and on LED lamps and lights, from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

    The Congress party has attacked the government for increasing GST rates on essential items used by the public.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BJP #Economy #inda #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 11:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.