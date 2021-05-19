BITS School of Management partners with London School of Business for global leadership programme

The newly-launched business school BITS School of Management (BITSoM), Mumbai has partnered with the London School of Business (LBS) to offer a two-week immersion programme to its students.

Set up with a total investment of Rs 1,500 crore in Mumbai, BITSoM is the first management school set up under the BITS umbrella. The first batch of students is likely to be announced in June 2021.

Running across the programme will be the Entrepreneurial Project Lab where students will work in small teams with entrepreneurs and pick up insights from their experience during the immersion.

"Both BITSoM and LBS will work together to create global leaders. Under this partnership, BITSoM students will have an opportunity to attend a two-week immersion programme at LBS. The focus will be on global and cross-cultural leadership," said Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla who is also the chancellor of BITS Pilani.

The MBA programme will begin in 2021 at a temporary campus in the Powai area of Mumbai. Classes will begin in the temporary campus while a permanent campus is being set up in Kalyan.

We will have a permanent campus in Kalyan (outskirts of Mumbai) in 2023 in Kalyan and it will initially be operating from a temporary campus. The total investment will be made over the next five to seven years by BITS Pilani," he added.

The fee for the two-year full-time MBA programme will be Rs 24 lakh. Scholarships will be provided to students depending on their economic status and aptitude. The applications for the first batch of 2021 begin this month.

BITSoM will have faculty that have been drawn from the leading business schools across the globe. These include Wharton, Kellogg School of Management, NYU Stern School of Business and the Singapore Management University, among others.