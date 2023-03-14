 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill to tweak bankruptcy code to be tabled in Monsoon session, may cover group insolvency

Meghna Mittal
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

"The opinion forming is that group insolvency needs to be given priority over cross border insolvency."

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in the Monsoon session which will pave the way for resolution of group insolvency, enabling lenders to take subsidiary companies to NCLT as a combined entity, sources said.

“The government is working towards group insolvency. It will be part of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill, which is likely to be placed before Parliament in the Monsoon session,” the official told Moneycontrol.

In cases like Amtek Auto and Castex Technologies, the lenders had to file for insolvency separately that leads to waste of resources and prolongs the timeline. The group insolvency is aimed to facilitate and fast track similar insolvency processes going ahead.

“Group insolvency is the need of the hour to increase recoveries for lenders from the ailing group company and its subsidiaries. The opinion forming is that group insolvency needs to be given priority over cross border insolvency,” he said.