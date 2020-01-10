App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bill payments, SIPs to become easier as RBI gives nod to recurring UPI payments

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed electronic mandate for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on recurring payments of up to Rs 2,000.

Pratik Bhakta

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed electronic mandate for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on recurring payments of up to Rs 2,000, bringing the payment system at par with other instruments such as debit cards, credit cards and mobile wallets.

“On review of the developments… it has been decided to extend the above (e-mandate) instructions to cover UPI transactions as well,” the central bank said a press release on January 10.

The RBI had in August 2019 allowed e-mandate on the other payment instruments to give a push to digital payments. It had set a limit of Rs 2,000 on such transactions.

Close

The additional factor of authentication will be done only at the time of the registration of the e-mandate, the RBI said.

related news

“Recurring payments, especially for subscriptions, bills, is a very good solution and offers a better experience for end customers, it will also benefit merchants and ensure timely receipts of payments,” said Naveen Surya, chairman, Fintech Convergence Council, an industry body for fintech companies.

One big use of recurring payments will be in systematic investment plans (SIPs), where UPI can play an important role in pushing up adoption.

It will allow customers to set up repeated transactions as a mandate through their UPI applications. With its ease of use, UPI has helped drive adoption of digital payments. The addition of recurring mandates on UPI could give digital payments a further fillip.

Another section that will benefit is video streaming and subscription platforms, which can now process subscription fees automatically, without a separate factor of authentication every time.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 06:32 pm

tags #RBI #UPI

