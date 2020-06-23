Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to be most affected by reverse migration of workers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Together, they account for a bulk of the migrant labourers who returned to their hometowns from cities after the lockdown.

The states have a majority 63 districts (Bihar – 32 districts, UP – 31 districts) of the 116 chosen for the Centre’s Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan (GKRA).

As many as 4.1 million of the total 6.7 million reverse migrants – over 50 percent, entered these 63 districts (Bihar – 2.36 million, UP – 1.75 million). The 116 districts received 25,000 migrants on an average, government data showed.

Given that the scheme aims to provide jobs to those rendered unemployed due to the pandemic, this may have political implications in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled in October and November, Mint reported.

GKRA aims to provide employment opportunities to workers within their own states over a period of 125 days and covers Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Rs 50,000 crore has already been allocated for the same.

“There is no doubt that Bihar is one of the worst-affected states because of reverse migration and during our discussion with these migrants, it is clear that most do not want to return to other states at least for some time. As such, providing employment to these people is of immediate concern,” senior Bihar cabinet minister told the paper.

They added that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also conveyed to Prime Minister Modi that the state will not need the Centre’s help.

Besides jobs provision, both local administrations in both states would now also be burdened by extra demand on resources. At least 10 district had 100,000 returnees each – where UP’s Siddharthnagar had 160,000 returnees, and Bihar’s East Champaran and Katihar had 150,000 and 140,000 returnees respectively.

Experts say the reverse migration will have “strong socio-economic implications” and “long term unemployment problems” all returnees may not go back to cities. Shashikant Pandey, head of department of political science at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow told the paper that while plight of migrant workers has been brought under the spotlight, analysing how well the scheme functions at ground-level would take time.