    Bihar prepared PMGSY budget 2020-21 without any planning: CAG

    National Quality Monitoring (NQM) found that 1,029 road and bridge projects were in the category of ”unsatisfactory” during a period of five years till 2020-21, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in its report, tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

    PTI
    July 02, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)


    The budget estimation for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Bihar for the year 2020-21 was prepared without any planning, observed the CAG, maintaining that the exercise was ”highly unrealistic and inaccurate”.


    ”The big gap between total provision and allotment indicates that budget estimation (2020-21) for PMGSY in Bihar was prepared without any proper planning. Particularly audit noticed that budget preparation of capital section for PMGSY was highly unrealistic and inaccurate,” it said.


    ”There was a huge difference of Rs 1,885.18 crore in expenditure under PMGSY reported through Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System (OMMAS) and expenditure booked in Detailed Appropriation Accounts of Government of Bihar,” it added.


    There was a difference of Rs 1,579.58 crore in capital expenditure and Rs 3,183.63 crore in revenue expenditure between Bihar Rural Development Agency (BRRDA) and Detailed Appropriation Accounts of Government of Bihar, the CAG said.

    For 278 PMGSY projects and 11,938 Mukhya Mantri Gram Sampark Yojana (MMGSY) projects completed between 2006-07 and 2021-22, Rs 83.44 crore and Rs 1,561.52 crore, respectively, were not paid to the contractors even after the work was physically complete with the department having sufficient funds available, it said.


    The reason for deferred liability is awaited from the Rural Works Department of the state government, it added. ”An amount of Rs 2,000 crore was released by the government of Bihar as 40 per cent matching state share against Central share of Rs 2,883.57 crore for PMGSY programme fund during the year 2016-17, which was in excess by Rs 77.62 crore. Interest of Rs 54.13 lakh accrued/earned is still lying unutilised till date leads to parking of fund,” the auditor observed.


    Despite repeated attempts, Rural Works Department Minister Jayant Raj could not be reached for comments on the report. The PMGSY is a central scheme to provide all-weather connectivity roads to rural areas.

    Bihar launched the MMGSY in 2013 to connect rural areas with a population of more than 250. The PMGSY is a central scheme to provide all-weather connectivity roads to rural areas.

    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #Budget Estimation #Jayant Raj #Mukhya Mantri Gram Sampark Yojana #National Quality Monitoring
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 12:29 pm
