Bihar cabinet approves DPR for Patna metro rail project

The Bihar cabinet on October 9 paved the way for rolling out metro rail in Patna as it approved the "Detailed Project Report (DPR)" which would be sent to the central government for approval.

In an another important decision, the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave its nod for completely banning the use of plastic carry bags in all the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats of the state.

The production, import, storage, transport, sale and use of all types- irrespective of their size and thickness- of plastic carry bags will be completely banned after 60 days from the date of gazette notification, Cabinet Secretariat Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

Notably, the Patna High Court- while hearing a PIL for banning the use of plastic or polythene bags- had on October 1, 2018 passed the order directing the state government to completely ban plastic bags in urban areas of Bihar from October 25 while in rural areas from November 25 this year.

Kumar said "Metro rail project would be implemented through special purpose vehicle (SPV) 'Patna Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (PMRCL)' at an estimated cost of Rs 17,887.56 crore. The cabinet gave its in-principle approval to send the project's DPR, Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and Alternative Analysis to the Central govenrment for its approval."

On September 26, the state cabinet had given its nod for constituting "Patna Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (PMRCL)" as special purpose vehicle (SPV) for implementation of the metro rail project in the capital.

A preliminary DPR for metro rail project was approved by the state cabinet in February 2017 but it was required to be revised after the centre came up with a new metro policy, Urban Development and Housing Department official sources said.

The metro rail envisages two corridors in the first phase. The first corridor will be between Saguna Mor-Bailey Road-Patna Junction- Mithapur bus stand while the second corridor will be from Patna junction to proposed bus stand at Bairiya on Patna-Gaya road, sources said.

In an another important decisions, the cabinet sanctioned Rs 249.85 crore for giving Rs 10,000 as incentive to all the 2,49,856 unmarried girls who passed the Intermediate examination in the year 2018 conducted by Bihar School Examination Board, Patna under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Uthan Yojana, Kumar said.

It also approved education department's proposal as per which it increased the amount given under Mukhya Mantri Balak Cycle Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Balika Cycle Yojana from existing Rs 2500 to Rs 3000 for buying bi-cycle by the student enrolled in IXth standard of government schools, he said.

Giving details of ban on plastic carry bags, the Principal Secretary said that plastic carry bags would be banned in the municipal areas in the first phase and later the ban would be enforced in rural areas in the second phase.

All traders and manufacturers of plastic carry bags and shop-owners, vendors, vegetable sellers will dispose of their plastic carry bags within 60 days, failing which every violators- be it common users or businessmen- will be penalised for violation, he said.

Urban Development and Housing department will impose fine if anyone is found violating the plastic ban i.e. use, manufacture, storage, transport and sale of plastic bags, Kumar said.

Rs 100 will be charged as fine on domestic user for the first time, while he/she will be charged Rs 200 for his/her second violation and Rs 500 everytime thereafter, Kumar said. The commercial users will be fined Rs 1500 for the first violation, Rs 2500 for second violation and Rs 3500 for every violation committed thereafter, he added.

If anyone is found indulged in manufacturing of plastic carry bags, then he/she will be fined Rs 2000 for first time violation, while Rs 3000 for second time violation and Rs 5000 for every violation thereafter, Kumar said adding that the move would help in making and keeping environment clean and free of plastics which are non-biodegradable items.

A total of 45 decisions were taken on Tuesday's cabinet meeting.