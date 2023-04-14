 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biggest US Banks Report Bumper Profits Amid Industry Turmoil

New York Times
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

Despite tenuous times for the banking industry, some of the largest U.S. lenders reported banner first-quarter earnings Friday that easily exceeded investor expectations. And even as they warned that credit could become more scarce and expensive, they said that the economy was proving resilient so far.

The banks’ earnings were bolstered by higher interest rates, which allowed them to charge more for loans above what they pay out on deposits. The robust reports were also a reflection that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month appears to have strengthened the biggest banks by driving customers toward larger institutions perceived to be more stable.

JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, reported revenue that rose virtually across the board, helping it pull in $12.6 billion in profit, a 52% jump from the same quarter a year earlier. Its customer deposits rose slightly in the first quarter from the previous quarter, with inflows picking up in particular after smaller competitors saw depositors pull cash en masse, the bank said.

“We had a rough spell in March, but things are looking better now,” said JPMorgan’s chief financial officer, Jeremy Barnum.